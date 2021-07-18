Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,876 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,876 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $51,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $181.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.17 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.