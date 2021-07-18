Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 143,072 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $48,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEU opened at $310.23 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.63 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

