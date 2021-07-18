Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 357.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $44,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.99. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

