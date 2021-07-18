Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $49.17 Million Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.78% of The Lovesac worth $49,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.38. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $912.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,574 shares of company stock worth $9,431,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

