Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

