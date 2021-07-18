Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 227,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $21.91.

