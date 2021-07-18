Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 165.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.48% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYLD. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

BYLD stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

