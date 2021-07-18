Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $160,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JIG stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.