Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40.

