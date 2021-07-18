James M. Frates Buys 1,810 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 704,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

