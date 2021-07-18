James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of James Hardie Industries worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.