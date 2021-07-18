James B. Hicks Sells 1,361 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93.

Shares of BBSI opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.91. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

