Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

