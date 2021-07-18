iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $25.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 46.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

