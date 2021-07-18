iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
