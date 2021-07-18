iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 5,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.62.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.