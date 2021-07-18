iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Up 103.2% in June

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the June 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

IUSV stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 429,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,346. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

