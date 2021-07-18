Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,890. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $5,612,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM opened at $43.32 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

