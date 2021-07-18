Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $972,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

