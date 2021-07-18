Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,504. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

