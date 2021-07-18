Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $36.40 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.22.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

