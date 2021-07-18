InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

