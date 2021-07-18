Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,423,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

