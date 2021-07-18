Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Short Interest Update

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

