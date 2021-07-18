Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $44,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 143.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $575,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

