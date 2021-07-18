Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Down 67.6% in June

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP remained flat at $$1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,385. Integrated BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

