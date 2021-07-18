Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Short Interest Update

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,000 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 274,800 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 380,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Intec Pharma will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 206.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 435.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 443,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 360,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

