Insureum Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $114,314.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

