Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells $5,939,687.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $361.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

