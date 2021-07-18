Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total transaction of $5,081,500.00.

Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $518.33 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $549.98. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

