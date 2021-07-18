Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells 5,170 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $85,149.90.

Shares of VIAV opened at $16.76 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

