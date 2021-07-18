Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells 34,139 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

