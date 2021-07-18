Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $98,800.00.

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

