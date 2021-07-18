Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $98,800.00.
SPAR Group stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.
