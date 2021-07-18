Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00.

SWAV opened at $169.58 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

