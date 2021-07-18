Insider Selling: Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Sells $117,797.13 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Director Wayne T. Pan sold 1,089 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $117,797.13.

SMLR opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $843.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

