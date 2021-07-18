Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Sells $249,420.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00.

SAFT stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

