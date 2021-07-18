Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $82,160.00.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36.

On Friday, June 4th, Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32.

RPRX stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,070,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.