Insider Selling: Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Sells 19,324 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 220,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,687. The firm has a market cap of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.85. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

