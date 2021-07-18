Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $265,668.00 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.87 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

