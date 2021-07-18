Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $63,232.29 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Morningstar by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 8,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $3,531,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

