Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.