Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 11,015 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $34,587.10. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $293,112.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

Shares of HYMC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

