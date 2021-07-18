Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $194,500.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00.

Shares of GTHX opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.54. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

