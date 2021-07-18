Insider Selling: Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Sells $892,114.08 in Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $658.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

