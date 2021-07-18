Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells 30,360 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FATE shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

