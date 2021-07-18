Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00.

EXPI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.53 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eXp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

