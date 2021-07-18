Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sumi Shrishrimal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19.

DXCM opened at $448.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

