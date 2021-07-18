Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 13,677 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $713,802.63.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,888. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

