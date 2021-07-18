Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 66,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00.

CARG opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

