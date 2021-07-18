Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Sells 11,681 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43.

TECH stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.68. The stock had a trading volume of 201,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,285. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $467.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

