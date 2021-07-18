Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sells $731,281.23 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $731,281.23.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.